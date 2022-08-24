Police find parents of 4-year-old found alone in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the parents of a 4-year-old boy found alone in the Clio area Wednesday morning.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the boy was at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio. His parents were not around and nobody immediately stepped forward to take custody of him.
The sheriff's office later located his parents around 10:15 a.m.
There was no immediate word about why the boy was alone or whether anyone would face criminal charges related to the incident.