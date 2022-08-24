 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police find parents of 4-year-old found alone in Clio

  • Updated
  • 0
Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Genesee County Sheriff's Office

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the parents of a 4-year-old boy found alone in the Clio area Wednesday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the boy was at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio. His parents were not around and nobody immediately stepped forward to take custody of him.

The sheriff's office later located his parents around 10:15 a.m. 

There was no immediate word about why the boy was alone or whether anyone would face criminal charges related to the incident.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you