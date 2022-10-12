 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

Alyssa Rock

A crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange in Lapeer claimed the life of a Davison woman early Saturday.

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend.

The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.

Investigators say Rock got off the freeway heading eastbound and was turning her Dodge Avenger left from the ramp to head north on M-24 when a 46-year-old man from Fostoria driving south on M-24 hit her car.

The Fostoria man got out of his truck to call 911. Moments later, a 61-year-old man from North Branch hit the Fostoria man's Chevrolet Silverado from behind and pushed it into him.

The Fostoria man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital and police did not say whether the North Branch man was injured.

Rock's obituary says she worked a June's Florist in Mt. Morris and Meijer in Lapeer. She was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed water, hunting, fishing, horseback riding and motorcycles.

Funeral services for Rock are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home in Davison with visitation beginning at noon.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you