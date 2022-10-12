Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend.

The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.

Investigators say Rock got off the freeway heading eastbound and was turning her Dodge Avenger left from the ramp to head north on M-24 when a 46-year-old man from Fostoria driving south on M-24 hit her car.

The Fostoria man got out of his truck to call 911. Moments later, a 61-year-old man from North Branch hit the Fostoria man's Chevrolet Silverado from behind and pushed it into him.

The Fostoria man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital and police did not say whether the North Branch man was injured.

Rock's obituary says she worked a June's Florist in Mt. Morris and Meijer in Lapeer. She was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed water, hunting, fishing, horseback riding and motorcycles.

Funeral services for Rock are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home in Davison with visitation beginning at noon.