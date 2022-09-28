Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend.
The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katerena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near Corunna Road. Investigators say Wheat lost control of a Chevrolet Impala and it overturned several times near the exit ramp.
Investigators believe excessive speed may have led to the crash. They also don't believe Wheat was wearing a seat belt.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.