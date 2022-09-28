 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Township Police Department

Flint Township Police Department

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend.

The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katerena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near Corunna Road. Investigators say Wheat lost control of a Chevrolet Impala and it overturned several times near the exit ramp.

Investigators believe excessive speed may have led to the crash. They also don't believe Wheat was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you