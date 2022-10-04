 Skip to main content
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office was working to identify a pickup truck driver killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the Ohio man who died in a violent crash at a rural Saginaw County intersection last week.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz of Wooster, Ohio, died after he slammed his pickup truck into the back of a Cadillac SUV and a dump truck at Gera and Vassar roads on Thursday.

Investigators say Frantz was in Mid-Michigan for work when the crash happened.

He was driving north on Gera Road, which is also M-83, when he hit the Cadillac and dump truck, which were stopped at the stop sign for Vassar Road or M-15 around 9:30 a.m. 

The impact shoved the SUV into the dump truck and caused the pickup truck to roll end over end into the dump truck. Frantz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office has not said how badly the 67-year-old man from Saginaw driving the Cadillac and 26-year-old man driving the dump truck were injured.

