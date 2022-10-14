 Skip to main content
Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10

Deadly crash

The Bay County Sheriff's Office identified 24-year-old Crystal Beaston as the woman hit and killed along U.S. 10 early Monday.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday.

Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.

Beaston was wearing dark clothing and investigators are not sure why she was in the area. Investigators believe she spent the previous night in Midland County.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office doesn't believe there was any foul play involved.

