Police identify young woman in footage asking for help in Saginaw neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police Department needed help identifying a young woman who was seen knocking on doors in a neighborhood looking for help last month.
The police posted to their Facebook page on Tuesday and said that the young woman had been identified and is safe. They had previously taken to Facebook on Feb. 24 to ask for help identifying the woman.
The initial post said that they were concerned about the well-being of the young lady who was knocking on doors near the 600 and 700 blocks of S. Bond and Porter in Saginaw around 1 a.m. on Feb. 23.
Ring doorbell cameras showed the young woman knocking on a door and asking for help in the west-side neighborhood.
The Saginaw Police Department thanked everyone who lent support and shared the post.