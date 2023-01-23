Police: Intoxicated man drives into frigid Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Saginaw man had too much to drink and drove right in Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning in Bay County.
Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went into the water at the end of Linwood Road around 5:10 a.m.
Kawkawlin Fire Rescue says the man, who was not identified, was pounding on the roof of his vehicle when firefighters arrived. They donned cold water suits, walked out to the vehicle and broke the back window to get the man out.
The driver told authorities that he was cold and wet, but not seriously injured. A waiting ambulance provided treatment at the scene.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the man was intoxicated when he drove into the water. Police will continue investigating where the man came from and where he was trying to go when the crash happened.