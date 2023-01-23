 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Police: Intoxicated man drives into frigid Saginaw Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
Police: Intoxicated man drives into frigid Saginaw Bay

Police say an intoxicated man drove off the end of Linwood Road into Saginaw Bay early Saturday.

 Kawkawlin Fire Rescue

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Saginaw man had too much to drink and drove right in Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning in Bay County.

Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went into the water at the end of Linwood Road around 5:10 a.m.

Kawkawlin Fire Rescue says the man, who was not identified, was pounding on the roof of his vehicle when firefighters arrived. They donned cold water suits, walked out to the vehicle and broke the back window to get the man out.

The driver told authorities that he was cold and wet, but not seriously injured. A waiting ambulance provided treatment at the scene.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the man was intoxicated when he drove into the water. Police will continue investigating where the man came from and where he was trying to go when the crash happened.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you