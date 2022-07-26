 Skip to main content
Police investigate body found outside Corunna gas station

Corunna Police Department

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the death of a Chesaning man whose body was found outside a gas station in Corunna early Tuesday.

Corunna Police Chief Mark Schmitzer said an officer driving by the Town Tub Citgo gas station at 110 N. Shiawassee St. around 1:40 a.m. noticed a car parked outside in an odd position. The gas station was closed at the time.

A 32-year-old man from Chesaning, who police didn't identify Tuesday afternoon, was unresponsive inside the car. He later was pronounced dead from an unknown cause.

Schmitzer said there were no signs of trauma on the body. An autopsy was scheduled at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to help determine what may have caused the man's death.

Authorities will continue investigating the man's death while they await autopsy and toxicology reports.

