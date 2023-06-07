Police investigating absentee ballots found in Thetford Township

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is under way after nearly 300 absentee ballots from the 2020 election were found inside a storage locker in Thetford Township.
Township officials held a special board meeting Tuesday to inform residents of the investigation into how the ballots got there.
According to a Michigan State Police report, the ballots were found last August inside a storage locker owned by the Deputy Township Clerk. Most of the ballots were marked spoiled, meaning those voters were issued a new ballot since they did not receive one.
"Say they didn't receive their ballot or they lost it or their dog ate it. They would have to come into the township and write a letter I believe show their ID and be issued a new ballot," said Thetford Township Supervisor Rachel Stanke.
The township is now waiting on the Michigan Attorney General's Office to determine whether anyone broke laws and whether any criminal charges will be filed.