Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Police investigating absentee ballots found in Thetford Township

Thetford Township has launched an investigation after officials discovered absentee ballots in a storage locker.

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is under way after nearly 300 absentee ballots from the 2020 election were found inside a storage locker in Thetford Township.

Township officials held a special board meeting Tuesday to inform residents of the investigation into how the ballots got there.

According to a Michigan State Police report, the ballots were found last August inside a storage locker owned by the Deputy Township Clerk. Most of the ballots were marked spoiled, meaning those voters were issued a new ballot since they did not receive one.

"Say they didn't receive their ballot or they lost it or their dog ate it. They would have to come into the township and write a letter I believe show their ID and be issued a new ballot," said Thetford Township Supervisor Rachel Stanke.

The township is now waiting on the Michigan Attorney General's Office to determine whether anyone broke laws and whether any criminal charges will be filed.

