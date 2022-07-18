Police investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle where they believe alcohol may be a factor.
Reports show that police were called to a personal injury crash at the intersection of Dort Highway and Strong Heights on July 16 at 9:05 p.m.
It was there that emergency crews found bystanders performing CPR on the motorcyclist who was involved in the crash. Officers are said to have taken over CPR, but the man was later pronounced dead at Hurley Hospital.
Investigations show that a 41-year-old Grand Blanc Township woman was traveling south on Dort Highway when she attempted to make a left turn onto Strong Heights, violating the right of way for the motorcycle.
The 60-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when the crash occurred.
Reports show that alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.
Stay with ABC12 News for more information.