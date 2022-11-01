Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
Deputies determined the man was deceased and circumstances appeared suspicious. A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab was at the scene Tuesday to help the sheriff's office investigate.
Investigators have not said how the 48-year-old died. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.
Anyone with information about the man's death should call the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office at 989-875-5214.