 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Police: Jogger killed by a motorist having a medical emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
Police car AP

Red and blue lights

A jogger was killed by a motorist who was having a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon in Imlay City.

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorist who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel hit and killed a jogger Wednesday afternoon in Imlay City.

According to the Imlay City Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling south on Almont Street from Third Street when the driver in his 70s had a medical emergency and lost consciousness just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say the driver's wife, who was in the passenger seat, took control of the steering wheel while trying to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The vehicle continued driving for approximately 80 yards and veered to the right toward a vacant building before striking a jogger, who was running south.

The pickup truck also clipped a vacant building on Almont Street before coming to rest.

The crash remains under investigation and police did not identify anyone involved in the crash. Investigators also did not say how the driver is doing Wednesday afternoon.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you