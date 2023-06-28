Police: Jogger killed by a motorist having a medical emergency

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorist who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel hit and killed a jogger Wednesday afternoon in Imlay City.
According to the Imlay City Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling south on Almont Street from Third Street when the driver in his 70s had a medical emergency and lost consciousness just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say the driver's wife, who was in the passenger seat, took control of the steering wheel while trying to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The vehicle continued driving for approximately 80 yards and veered to the right toward a vacant building before striking a jogger, who was running south.
The pickup truck also clipped a vacant building on Almont Street before coming to rest.
The crash remains under investigation and police did not identify anyone involved in the crash. Investigators also did not say how the driver is doing Wednesday afternoon.