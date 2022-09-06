Police looking for missing 14-year-old possibly in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old girl reported missing nearly a week ago.
The Flint Police Department says Neavah Rain Harvey was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark gray sweatpants with marker writing on them.
Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Anyone who knows where Harvey can be found should call Flint police at 810-237-6821 or 911 immediately.