Police looking for missing 17-year-old who may be in Mid-Michigan

  Updated
  • 0
Jade Lee Sackett

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago.

Jade Lee Sackett was last seen on Jan. 25, according to troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post. Investigators believe she may be in the Saginaw or Lansing areas.

Sackett has tattoos on her left wrist and ankle. Investigators did not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Sackett's whereabouts should call the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

