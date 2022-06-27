Police looking for owner of dogs abandoned near Saginaw Valley State University

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Control needs help finding who may have left two puppies abandoned near Saginaw Valley State University's campus.
The dogs are so thin and week that the female can barely stand up on her own.
Animal Control says both puppies were abandoned on Pierce Road by campus. They weren't wearing collars and are not microchipped.
anyone with information about the puppies or their owner should call Saginaw County Animal Control at 989-797-4500 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch.