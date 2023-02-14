 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 39 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Little to no waves are expected with
significant ice coverage across the inner bay. Ice floes and ice
breakup in areas of shallower ice may be possible due to the
strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police looking for woman missing from Mundy Township group home

  • Updated
  • 0
Police looking for woman missing from Mundy Township group home

Wynikqua Dean was reported missing from a group home in Mundy Township.

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from a group home in Mundy Township last week.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says Wynikqua Dean was reported missing Friday. Investigators learned she was dropped off at a Marathon gas station on Ryan Road in Warren sometime Friday.

Dean left the gas station around 10 p.m. Friday and was last seen walking south on the sidewalk. Police believe she may have visited the Blue Diamond Market farther down Ryan Road in Warren for a couple hours.

Police don't know where Dean was going, because investigators aren't aware of any relatives in the Detroit area. She is a native of the Muskegon area, but it wasn't clear whether she may be trying to get there this week.

Dean was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shorts over blue jeans, a gray knit hat, a green hoodie, black and white tennis shoes, and prescription glasses. Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you