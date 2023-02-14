Police looking for woman missing from Mundy Township group home

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from a group home in Mundy Township last week.
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says Wynikqua Dean was reported missing Friday. Investigators learned she was dropped off at a Marathon gas station on Ryan Road in Warren sometime Friday.
Dean left the gas station around 10 p.m. Friday and was last seen walking south on the sidewalk. Police believe she may have visited the Blue Diamond Market farther down Ryan Road in Warren for a couple hours.
Police don't know where Dean was going, because investigators aren't aware of any relatives in the Detroit area. She is a native of the Muskegon area, but it wasn't clear whether she may be trying to get there this week.
Dean was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shorts over blue jeans, a gray knit hat, a green hoodie, black and white tennis shoes, and prescription glasses. Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.