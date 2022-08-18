Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County.
The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the 46-year-old driver suffered a medical issue while driving northeast on M-25, went off the road crashed into some large pine trees.
The woman was pinned in her vehicle until the Unionville Fire Department used hydraulic rescue tools to cut her free. A medical helicopter airlifted the woman to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw for treatment of serious injuries.
The Essexville woman was alone in her car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.