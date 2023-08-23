Police: Motorcyclist runs stop sign, killed in crash on M-52

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon, when investigators say he ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office discovered the crash at M-52 and Bennington Road around 1:20 p.m. while deputies were responding to reports of a separate crash.
Police say a 60-year-old man from St. Johns was riding a motorcycle west on Bennington Road when he ran a stop sign and slammed into the side of a pickup truck traveling south on M-52, based on witness statements at the scene.
An ambulance rushed the 60-year-old to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone in the pickup sustained any injuries.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.