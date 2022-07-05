 Skip to main content
Police: Motorcyclist speeding over 100 mph crashes on I-75

Michigan State Police say a motorcycle speeding at over 100 mph crashed on the exit ramp from southbound I-75 to Linwood Road in Bay County.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a motorcyclist traveling at more than 100 mph on I-75 was airlifted to an area hospital after crashing at the Linwood exit on Monday.

Michigan State Police say several motorists on I-75 called 911 to report the motorcyclist riding recklessly at high speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder around 10:30 a.m.

Police tried to catch up with the motorcycle, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, who was not identified, got off the freeway at the Linwood Road exit and failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp. The motorcycle went off the ramp and down an embankment.

Michigan State Police say a medical helicopter airlifted the motorcyclist from the scene to a trauma center, where their condition was not available Tuesday morning.

Traffic on southbound I-75 was backed up for several miles past Pinconning Road while police investigated and cleared the scene Monday morning and afternoon. All lanes were open in the area Monday by Monday evening.

