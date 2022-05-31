Police officer involved in Thomas Township crash

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan police officer was in a car crash late Monday night.
It happened at the corner of Gratiot and River in Thomas Township west of Saginaw just after 10:00 p.m. Monday night.
Investigators say a Thomas Township Police Officer was traveling south on River when he was beginning the process of initiating a traffic stop.
He went through a flashing red light at the intersection and struck a vehicle on Gratiot.
The police car ended up on its side.
The police officer and the woman who was driving the other vehicle had minor injuries and the crash remains under investigation.