Police remove sick pets from Saginaw County rescue group

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities removed several "severely sick" pets from an animal rescue group's shelter outside Saginaw.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Monday at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue, which is located at 3365 Freeland Road in Kochville Township.
A witness filed a complaint about multiple potential public health violations at the shelter. Investigators did not detail the allegations against the shelter on Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says several "severely sick" cats and dogs were removed from the shelter on Monday. They all were transported to Saginaw County Animal Care & Control for treatment.
Police did not say what illnesses the pets were suffering from on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office will continue investigating conditions at Amazing Grace and submit reports to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.
