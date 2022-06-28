 Skip to main content
Police searching for missing Rochester Hills teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Gabrielle Greene

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a Rochester Hills teen who has been missing for the last four days. 

Police believe that 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene left her home voluntarily after the investigation led to a note she left for her parents. 

Greene was reported missing just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday by her family. They think she left anywhere between Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Greene is said to not have any access to a vehicle and does not have a debit card.

Anyone who may have seen Greene or knows where she is are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-537-3530 or Sgt. James Morgan at 248-537-3509.

