Police searching for missing Rochester Hills teen

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a Rochester Hills teen who has been missing for the last four days.
Police believe that 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene left her home voluntarily after the investigation led to a note she left for her parents.
Greene was reported missing just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday by her family. They think she left anywhere between Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Greene is said to not have any access to a vehicle and does not have a debit card.
Anyone who may have seen Greene or knows where she is are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-537-3530 or Sgt. James Morgan at 248-537-3509.