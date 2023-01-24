Police: Slippery roads lead to Owosso woman's deadly crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso woman died after police say her vehicle skidded out of control and rolled over on a rural Shiawassee County roadway Monday morning.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old was driving west on Grand River Road when she failed to negotiate a curve at Pittsburg Road near Perry around 7 a.m. The road surface was icy at the time.
The woman's car went off the road, overturned and the roof slammed into a tree. The car landed back on its wheels with the woman trapped inside.
Firefighters from Perry Area Fire Rescue cut the woman out of her car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators say the woman was driving too fast for road conditions, which caused the crash. The sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.