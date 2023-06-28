Police: Speeding driver killed entering I-75 work zone near Holly

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed crash entering the work zone on I-75 near Holly claimed the life of an unidentified man early Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators say the driver was heading south on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. and trying to pass another vehicle before lanes closed at Dixie Highway for an ongoing repaving and bridge repair project along the freeway.

The driver allegedly drove through construction barrels and onto the closed right lanes of I-75, where workers were present. His vehicle slammed into an occupied backhoe in the construction zone and then collided with the car he was trying pass.

Michigan State Police say the at-fault driver's car then went off the road surface and hit a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died on impact.

"This is another example of risky driving behavior leading to a preventable traffic crash in on of our construction zones," said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw. "Drivers need to make sure they are following the speed limit, especially in a construction zone. Lives depend on it."

Oakland County Animal Control took custody of a dog in the man's vehicle, which sustained unspecified injuries in the crash. The backhoe operator and driver in the other vehicle were not injured in the crash.

Michigan State Police were still working to identify the driver who died Wednesday morning. Investigators also were not sure whether he was intoxicated from drug or alcohol use.