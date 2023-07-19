 Skip to main content
Police still looking for suspects in Saginaw's fatal street party shooting from June

  • Updated
Police lights

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police are still searching for suspects in a deadly mass shooting at a street party from last month.

The shooting happened on June 24 at a street party near Fourth Street and Johnson Street.

Nearly 500 people were there, two people were killed, and 13 people were hurt. Two of the injured are still in the hospital.

Police say that there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)-422-JAIL.

