Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S. 127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township around 3:15 p.m. when she went into the southbound lanes.
The 16-year-old's vehicle crashed head-on into an Ithaca couple traveling south on the freeway.
Police say 66-year-old Scott Barrett and 60-year-old Bonnie Barret of Ithaca both were rushed to MyMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma for treatment of serious injuries. Bonnie died at the hospital while Scott remained in the hospital Monday.
The Shepherd girl also was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Her condition was not available Monday morning.
A Michigan State Police crash reconstruction team was assisting the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. There was no word Monday morning on what caused the teen's vehicle to cross the median.
Investigators don't believe the 16-year-old was intoxicated and everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.