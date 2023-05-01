Police warn against unsupervised use of gel blasters

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan has seen a recent rash of incidents involving gel blasters.
These toys, also called Orbeez guns, shoot gel balls that can bruise their targets. The problem popped up in other states around summer 2022.
"This actually kind of resembles almost like an AK-47 style," said Grand Blanc Police Det. Bryan Byarski while showing off a realistically molded gel blaster.
High school seniors have used them to ambush each other around town as part of a year-end "water war." Byarski said that this is the first year students have added gel blasters to the arsenal.
In previous years, they used water balloons and Super Soakers. Unfortunately, their war has claimed some innocent casualties at Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Blanc.
"As they were driving by with an Orbeez gun, they shot ... through the window, hit a few kids on the playground. Some of them got hit in the head and face area," Byarski said.
Those students were left with bruises and Byarski worries what would have happened if one were hit in the eye. But even bruises, he said, are enough for assault charges.
That may be the only incident in which people were hurt, but it wasn't the only overall.
Byarski said there were two other incidents in which seniors caused disruptions at Rust Park and a McDonald's in Grand Blanc. In the latter incident, the students even wore masks.
The two teens who shot at Holy Family students turned themselves in and are being considered for charges.
These factors, along with the fact that the guns can be hard to recognize as toys at a distance, are why these incidents result in 911 calls. When police have limited information, Byarski said there's a chance of things going wrong.
"Now they get out with this very realistic-looking gun and the police officer has to make a split-second decision: Is this real or not?" he said.
Even without police involvement, things can get risky.
Frankenmuth Police Chief Donald Mawer also dealt with a gel blaster incident in April. He said that when people are scared about mass shootings, the last thing somebody should do is carry a realistic toy gun.
"You have civilians that are legally carrying firearms, as well. And with the uptick of gun violence in our nation, you're probably going to see armed encounters take place and settled with civilians that are carrying a weapon," said Mawer.
If parents or teens are buying a gel blaster for summer fun, police recommend they stick to a brand like NERF. They have bright colors and are more obviously identifiable as toys.
Police say that only players should be near or involved in gel ball fights.