Police: Woman badly burned after setting herself and residence on fire

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police rescued a woman after she apparently set herself and her residence on fire in Bay County.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the Oakside Mobile Home Park in Williams Township.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office was at the home assisting the Midland County Sheriff's Office in finding a 51-year-old woman who was wanted for violating a no-contact order.
They attempted to speak to the woman from outside the home, but deputies saw through a window that the woman poured a flammable fluid on herself and floor before lighting it on fire.
Deputies fought through the flames and heat to rescue the woman from the home. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with severe burns and last listed in critical condition.