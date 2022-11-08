Polls close on 2022 general election and results being tabulated

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The voters have spoken in the 2022 midterm general election and officials are busy counting the results.
Mid-Michigan voters weighed in on a number of key races that will shape the state's future for the next four years.
All three of Michigan's top elected offices were decided Tuesday:
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took on Republican Tudor Dixon and several third-party candidates for a second term as governor.
- Attorney General Dana Nessel took on Republican Matthew DePerno and several third-party candidates for a second term.
- Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took on Republican Kristina Karamo and several third-party candidates for a second term.
Voters also decided three statewide initiatives on the ballot Tuesday:
- Proposal 1 would change Michigan's term limits system and require new financial reporting for elected officials.
- Proposal 2 would change Michigan election laws by legalizing early voting, permanently allowing voters to cast a ballot without showing a photo ID and legalizing drop boxes.
- Proposal 3 would amend the Michigan Constitution to guarantee reproductive rights for women.
Locally, voters will decide the makeup of the Michigan Legislature. All 110 seats in the State House and all 38 seats in the State Senate were up for grabs Tuesday.
The race for Flint mayor features a rematch from three years ago with incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley running against former Mayor Karen Weaver. Neeley narrowly beat Weaver by fewer than 300 votes in 2019.
Several seats on the Flint Community Schools board of education were up for grabs. A total of 15 candidates ran for five open seats -- nine people for three six-year terms and four people for a partial two-year term.
Millages on the ballot in Mid-Michigan include a $7.7 million bond for Caseville Public Schools, a public safety millage in Holly Township and a proposal to fund special education services in the Saginaw Intermediate School District.
