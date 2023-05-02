Polls close on May 2 special election. Check here for results

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tuesday was a special Election Day with 21 different proposals on the ballot across Mid-Michigan.

A controversial measure in Montrose will determine whether the city allows recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Most of the questions on the ballot Tuesday involve school millages, including costly millages for voters in Saginaw Township Community Schools and Lake Fenton Community Schools.

The Saginaw Township school district is asking voters to approve nearly $245 million in bond funds. The district says it will use the money to build a new high school and renovate seven other buildings.

Voters in the Lake Fenton school district will decide on a $57 million bond proposal. The money would be used to build new facilities and a new early childhood center.

Other districts with bond proposals on the ballot include Bangor Township Schools in Bay County, Coleman Community Schools in Midland County and Dryden Community Schools in Lapeer County.

Gladwin Community Schools are asking for more than $55 million to build a new junior high school.

Other items on the ballot include sinking funds and fire protection millages.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to see which communities have questions on the ballot Tuesday and where to vote.