Popular fishing pier on AuSable River near Mio closed indefinitely

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Forest Service has closed a popular fishing pier on the AuSable River near Mio over concerns about its structural integrity.
The Camp 10 Pier on the west side of the river near the Camp 10 Road Bridge west of Mio and Oscoda County has closed after the Forest Service raised concerns about its safety.
“The risk to public safety outweighs the popularity of the fishing spot and warranted immediate action,” said Forest Service Mio Ranger Greyling Brandt.
He said the pier is showing signs of serious wear due to environmental exposure, which caused it to shift and settle unevenly. Parts of the structure lack proper support.
The Forest Service plans to evaluate next steps for the pier.
A separate pier and boat launch managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on the east side of the AuSable River near Camp 10 Road will remain open to the public.