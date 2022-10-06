 Skip to main content
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

Consumers Energy

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville.

The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.

The outage will occur in areas of Forest and Thetford townships bounded by Willard Road to the north, Washburn Road to the east, Genesee Road to the west and Francis Road to the south.

Power should be restored to all customers during the early morning hours of Friday.

