Preparing for a busy month of events in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns to Flint Saturday for the second straight year.
The event attracts teams from all across the state and it kicks off Flint's busiest month of summer.
August in Flint is a busy time. There is Back to the Bricks Car show activities, and the HAP Crim Festival of Races events in the vehicle city. Leading up to these events, which will bring thousands of people to the Flint area, is the Flint Jazz Festival and the Gus Macker Basketball tournament taking place the last weekend of July.
A transformation is underway of the Flint flat lot. Several basket ball courts are being put up in the space that usually holds parked vehicles.
"Return of the Mack", said a very excited Linnell McKenney.
McKenny is the community outreach director at the Sylvester Broom Empowerment Village. She was Flint's first professional woman's basketball player and was key to bringing Gus Macker back to Flint. This year's tournament will have 137 teams; men, women, and children all on the court.
"Oh its going to be exciting, excitement in the air right here at the Flat lot downtown," she said.
"I still got game," proclaimed the man for whom the tournament is named. Scott McNeal - also known as 'Gus Macker' is on the court - shooting around a few baskets during the set up.
It's a tournament that began in 1974. But McNeal's love of the game was formed much earlier.
"We played in mom and dad's driveway like a lot of people do and we got tired of playing one another," he said.
The very first unofficial tournament was formed in his parents driveway with 18 participants.
In the 1980s and 1990s The Gus Macker was a much anticipated event in Flint. After a 20 year absence it was brought back last year and Macker couldn't be happier.
"Well I love, I kind of think of Flint as the mecca of basketball. You think about Flintstones and all of that kind of stuff, I just get kind of fired up," McNeal said.
He mentioned the first year the tournament was back in the city, one of Flint's most iconic former professional basketball player was courtside.
"Mateen Cleaves had his kid out here last year. So I get so wound up because you guys are so into basketball and I am honored that you would bring us back," he said.
The tournament is just one of several events in Flint during the month of August that will bring thousands of people into the city. Flint Police Sgt. Tyrone Booth says the department is prepared.
"We have put several things in place in terms of security measures to make sure those people who are coming to participate and to watch will be safe while they are doing it."
The sergeant said the department is also looking for community support in helping to keep the events safe and problem free. He said if you see something say something.
The Gus Macker is a fundraiser for the Sylvester Broom Empowerment Village. Opening Ceremonies kick off at 8 am Saturday.
