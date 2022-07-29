 Skip to main content
President Biden cancels trip to Saginaw area after positive covid test

  • Updated
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden 

 Evan Vucci/AP

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been confirmed to ABC12 News that President Joe Biden's trip to the Saginaw area on Tuesday has been cancelled. 

The President was expected to visit Hemlock Semiconductor on Tuesday, but that changed today after the President tested positive for covid again.

The president has yet to visit our state this year. He made five visits to the state during 2021, most recently in November when he visited a General Motors plant in Detroit.

Stay with ABC12 News for complete coverage of his visit Tuesday.

