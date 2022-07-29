 Skip to main content
President Biden coming to Saginaw area Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden 

 Evan Vucci/AP

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been confirmed to ABC12 News that President Joe Biden is coming to the Saginaw area on Tuesday. 

ABC12 News has not yet learned the exact location or time of his arrival.

But it is known that it coincides with the August primary election in the state.

The president has yet to visit our state this year. He made five visits to the state during 2021, most recently in November when he visited a General Motors plant in Detroit.

Stay with ABC12 News for complete coverage of his visit Tuesday.

