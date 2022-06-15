Pressure on the power grid

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With millions putting the air conditioning on full blast, there is a greater threat on the already strained power grid, with some projecting rolling blackouts later in the summer season.
It's a hot one in Michigan, with even hotter temps on the horizon.
If temperatures keep rising, experts say that could limit energy resources in some pretty scorching months.
"In times like this, we all have to contribute to make sure that bills stay low for ourselves, but also that we support the broader electric grid," said DTE President Trevor Lauer.
He said that as time goes on, the energy company is keeping up maintenance to keep the grid running and more importantly keep the power on.
"We're doing massive upgrades right now to make sure that the grid is capable of handling the needs of our customers in the future," said Lauer.
National concern over America's power grid continues to grow with fear over rolling blackouts
But local utility companies like DTE and Consumers energy said that should be a concern for their customers given their back up resources if it came down to a black out.
"From a DTE perspective, I do not expect any rolling blackouts, we have lots of emergency activities we can take before we would ever get to that type of stage with our customers, we make sure our power plants are running really well," he said.
In a statement to ABC12, a Consumer's spokesperson says "We are confident we have a reliable supply of energy to serve our customers, and we draw on a variety of energy sources such as solar, wind, natural gas, coal and our Ludington Pumped Storage plant"
Lauer said that though they have enough energy to go around, the challenge is keeping up sustainability.
"As a lot of utilities retire what I call dispatchable generation, they call it older power plants. We need to continue to replace that with more dispatchable generation and more renewables," he said.