Priority Waste crew saves 2-week-old pit bull from garbage truck

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two sanitation workers in Flint made a shocking discovery after they pulled a 2-week-old puppy from the back of their garbage truck.
They saved a newborn pit bull in the nick of time.
"The dog was lucky enough that me and my driver Trevor were there to find it and actually save it," said Priority Waste employee Bobby Brooks.
He said someone had placed the puppy inside a garbage bag and left it on the side of the road.
"When I found out it was actually a puppy, my stomach turned and I was uneasy at first," Brooks said. "Because it was a puppy that was thrown away."
Brooks and Trevor Manning, who work for Priority Waste, were on their usual trash route in Flint Wednesday afternoon. After dumping trash into the truck, something caught Brook's eye.
"I saw a bag moving, so I decided to hop in there to check out the bag and I hear stuff as I'm ripping bags open. And in the bottom of the hopper I see a puppy," said Brooks. "And it ended up being alive."
Manning, who was behind the wheel, said the discovery of the 2-week-old pit bull was an emotional moment for him.
"It was emotional for me because I know how it is to be a loader and I've seen some crazy stuff in the trash myself," he said. "We see dead animals in the trash all the time, but never a live puppy dog. And so we went right into action and called the supervisor and animal control, because we knew that the dog wasn't even 2-weeks-old and needed a lot of attention."
The puppy is getting medical attention. Brooks and Manning say the CEO of Priority Waste is going to take care of its medical bills.
Brooks hopes to adopt the puppy after it receives a clean bill of health.
"I've actually been thinking about getting a puppy for months now, so it's crazy that this situation happened and the puppy fell right into our arms," he said. "So it's only right that we take care of it."
What name does Brooks plan on giving his soon to be new best friend?
"I was thinking something like Miracle or Hope, because it's crazy that the situation unfolded like that," said Brooks.
It's still not clear what happened to the animal before the drivers found it or who placed it in a trash bag at the curb. An investigation is under way.