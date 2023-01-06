Priority Waste sending extra trucks to pick up trash in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw's new trash collection service got off to a tough start this week, but officials hope extra manpower this weekend will help get caught up.
The city says Priority Waste plans to have nine trucks operating in Saginaw on Saturday. Drivers will be sweeping the entire city to ensure trash is collected.
These additional resources also will be available next week in case of issues.
Priority Waste started serving the Saginaw area on Jan. 1 and will cover the city for the next five years. Residents will not have any changes to their service days.
People are asked to put all trash out by 7 a.m.
The City of Flint also uses Priority Waste for its trash collection.