Pro-life Saginaw marchers join others in opposing abortion

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Abortion opponents in Saginaw joined others around the country Friday by marching in support of pro-life policies.
The marchers are celebrating the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion.
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw and several area pastors joined marchers at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption. They wanted to spread awareness and education of options available for women and children.
Nouvel Catholic Central High School student Elizabeth Garner said the pro-life movement is crucial this year.
"Our opinions matter because we are going to be the future generation of America," Garner said. "So, our voices speak for the unborn and for mothers."