Probe continues into animal rescue in Saginaw County as adoptions are put on hold

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation of a Saginaw County animal rescue continues, where 28 cats were removed from the facility.
There were complaints that sick cats were being adopted out of the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue in Kochville Township and adults were then getting sick.
That's the reason police showed up, but the condition of some animals has widened the scope of the investigation.
The director and volunteers were back in the building Thursday. They were doing a lot of cleaning after an agreement was reached to allow them back inside.
"We are thrilled to be here," said Director Shawna Davidson.
She said they need to correct a few things. A state report included some critical ratings, mainly because of sick cats in the facility.
Law enforcement has been investigating the care of the 237 cats and 16 dogs that were being housed here.
"Obviously there always things we can improve here and we are going to do many things," Davidson said.
Some of those things will include the care of sick cats.
Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said her office received six complaints about Amazing Grace, including a cat being adopted from with ringworm and the disease then spreading to humans.
Another complaint came from someone who adopted a cat and it died the next day.
"Our veterinarian identified 27 that needed to come with us immediately," Kanicki said.
In all, 28 cats were removed to get medical care.
"She (Davidson) agreed to close her business, quarantine the animals in place and to have a veterinarian to respond immediately," Kanicki said.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is also involved the investigation. It's the regulatory body for animal shelters like this.
Regulators inspected the facility in October and delivered its findings to the shelter last month, giving critical ratings in regard to the care of sick cats.
"There are always things on any report. It's a yearly report and I can't imagine that they would ever come through and do their report without having something that they want you to improve or do," Davidson said.
A computer was also seized during this investigation. The lead investigative agency, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, has not yet submitted its report to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.