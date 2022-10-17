Project Heat's On helps repair home furnaces in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The winter months can be dangerous for everyone and even deadly for those who can't afford the upkeep or needed repairs on their home furnace.
Project Heat's On is designed to help them.
Volunteers assembled at Bentley High School in Burton on Saturday before hitting the streets to service, repair or even replace furnaces for families in need. Goyette Mechanical orchestrated the event for the 13th year.
"The whole program is about helping people who are dealing with some kind of misfortune -- senior citizens that may be struggling financially -- just to make sure safe, reliable heat to get through this cold winter," said Mike Anson, who is the service manager at Goyette.
Technicians volunteer their time to make the event happen. Since 2009, Project Heat's On has serviced about 700 homes in Burton.