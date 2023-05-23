Prosecutors and former prisoners weigh in on sentence reform

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House began discussions on a new set of bills Tuesday that would allow Michigan inmates to earn time towards parole -- an option that's been off the table for 25 years.
Travis Crossley is a tattoo artist, who owns "Millenial Ink" in Grand Blanc and is opening his second shop in Flint. But before that, he spent seven years in prison for armed robbery.
His experiences are why he believes it's time for sentence reform.
"If a person wants to change, you have to fight hard to be a better person in spite of the prison system. Not because of it," said Crossley.
House Bills 4450 to 4453, would allow inmates earn "productivity credits" for things like work readiness programs and earning a degree. Those credits would then translate into reduced time for parole eligibility.
"But there also is a safety aspect and a victims rights that I think is getting overlooked with this proposal," said Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks, who still supports the current system.
Michigan's 1998 Truth in Sentencing law blocks parole until someone serves their minimum sentence. Brooks believes "productivity credits" would just make it easier for violent offenders to get back out
"They're encouraged to do that anyways. And my understanding is that 90% of inmates take part in department programming. What we're really doing is getting more people, including violent offenders, out of prison," he said.
Crossley, meanwhile, believes many inmates like himself just want to see their families again. With that as an incentive, he believes the credits can spark real change.
"It gives them hope," said Crossley, "It's like, 'Hey, if I do these things, I could possibly go home earlier.' And then you learn the pattern, 'If I do good things, I get better results.'"