Qdoba in Flint hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help a local non-profit

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - People in and around the City of Flint are pitching in to help Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village replace $60,000 worth of stolen equipment from last week.
Qdoba off of Miller Rd. in Flint, will be hosting a fundraiser on Thursday to help the non-profit get new equipment. 25% of sales from 4-8 p.m. will be donated.
Sylvester Broome is also accepting donations.
The nonprofit says that someone broke into its building on Saginaw Street twice a week ago.
Computer equipment, TVs, and XBoxes were all stolen.
The organization adds that the theft came at the worst time as the organization is preparing to host nearly 300 kids for its STEM camp next week.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Flint Police.