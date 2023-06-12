 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain doesn't dampen historic St. John Street Dance in Flint

  • 0

Juneteenth celebrations in Flint kicked off with the annual St. John Street Dance on Sunday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents put on their dancing shoes Sunday for a purpose.

They gathered at the St. John Street Memorial Park on the city's north end for a good, old-fashioned street dance to kick off this week's Juneteenth celebrations.

After working up an appetite, dancers enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers as well. It was a get-together of old St. John Street residents to commemorate, reminisce and have a good time.

"We try and get together every year -- gather the people that we lost contact with -- to come back and reminisce and talk about the old history because we had a lot of good fun in this neighborhood," said James Wardlow, president of the St. John Street Association.

Sunday's celebration was hosted in conjunction with Black Lives Matter Flint. A steady rain didn't affect the event or dampen anyone's spirit.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you