Rain doesn't dampen historic St. John Street Dance in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents put on their dancing shoes Sunday for a purpose.
They gathered at the St. John Street Memorial Park on the city's north end for a good, old-fashioned street dance to kick off this week's Juneteenth celebrations.
After working up an appetite, dancers enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers as well. It was a get-together of old St. John Street residents to commemorate, reminisce and have a good time.
"We try and get together every year -- gather the people that we lost contact with -- to come back and reminisce and talk about the old history because we had a lot of good fun in this neighborhood," said James Wardlow, president of the St. John Street Association.
Sunday's celebration was hosted in conjunction with Black Lives Matter Flint. A steady rain didn't affect the event or dampen anyone's spirit.