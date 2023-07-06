Ramp provides independence for 7-year-old who had legs amputated

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Members of the UAW Local 598 volunteered to help build a ramp outside of Kaden Stevenson's door Thursday morning.

The ramp was donated and is part of the UAW/United Way Ramp program.

Stevenson's mom had to lift him from the house to the car and carry his wheelchair back and forth.

His story holds a special place in the hearts of those helping because they are helping make life easier for a fellow UAW member and her child.

"Any time we do a ramp for a child it is gut wrenching," said Teresa McGinnis of the UAW/United Way Ramp Program. "It is very exciting to hear stories of how the children will watch the ramp being done as they are looking out the window. We know it's a way from them to now get back out and into the world and in the community."

The 16th annual Cruzin' For UAW/United Way Ramp Program Car Show is this Saturday, with the lineup beginning at 2 p.m.

The "Cruze" begins at UAW Local 659 on Van Slyke Road in Flint at 3 p.m. with a police escort on their way to Auto City Speedway in Clio.

Participation costs are $20, and checks can be made out to United Way of Genesee County. Money raised will help other ramps be built for those in need.