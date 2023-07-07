"Real Bodies" exhibit opens at the Sloan Museum of Discovery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today was the first day of the Sloan Museum of Discovery's new exhibit called "Real Bodies."
"Real Bodies" presents an exploration of human anatomy through perfectly preserved real human bodies and more than 200 anatomical specimens.
This is the first time that the exhibit is showcased in Mid-Michigan. The exhibit will be shown until Jan. 14.
The museum's marketing manager says that Hurley Medical Center is sponsoring the event to help inspire the future.
"People aren't going into the health care field," says the Sloam Museum Marketing Manager Anne Mancour. "This is a way to inspire the younger generation to be excited about science and the anatomy and the health sciences."
The exhibit is recommended for kids 12 and up. Children that are younger than 12 are allowed if their parents allow it.
For more information about the exhibit and the purchase tickets, visit the Sloan Museum of Discovery's website.