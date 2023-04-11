Real Bodies exhibit will be on display at the Sloan starting in July

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The newly renovated Sloan Museum of Discovery is preparing to host its first traveling exhibit since reopening.
Representatives from the museum and Hurley Medical Center shared on Tuesday that the well-known Real Bodies exhibit will be on display at the Sloan starting July 7.
The exhibit uses actual human specimens that have been respectfully preserved to show the inner-workings of our bodies.
Curators at the Sloan said that this is the first time that Real Bodies will be exhibited in Mid-Michigan, and the exhibit is sure to draw an audience from all across the state.
“The bodies are preserved through a process called plastination,” said Todd Slisher, the executive director of the Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium.
Plastination is described by Slisher as a process that replaces the liquid in the body’s cells with a plastic material.
“These bodies were mostly sourced from an institute in China that provided the bodies for this exhibit and it's been touring the United States for about 15 years,” said Slisher.
The Real Bodies exhibit will be on display at the Sloan Museum of Discovery until January 14, 2024.
Tickets are now on sale at their website.