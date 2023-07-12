Recall language approved against fourth Flint City Council member

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly half of the Flint City Council could be removed from office with recall efforts currently under way.

The Genesee County Election Commission approved recall petition language on Tuesday against Judy Priestly, who represents the city's Fourth Ward. That allows recall proponents to begin circulating petitions.

If they receive 515 signatures from registered voters in the Fourth Ward, the recall against Priestly would go on the ballot possibly in November.

The commission previously approved language against Ladel Lewis of the Second Ward, Allie Herkenroder of the Seventh Ward and Eva Worthing of the Ninth Ward.

Recall proponents must get 785 signatures against Lewis and 510 signatures against Worthing to force an election this year. Herkenroder resigned from the council soon after the recall effort against her started.

Petitions against all four council members state that they skipped a special meeting on May 20, when the Flint City Council discussed the process for residents to apply for a share of the city's ARPA funds.

Additional recall petitions have been filed against Flint Councilmembers Eric Mays of the First Ward and Dennis Pfeiffer of the Eighth Ward. The Genesee County Election Commission has not approved the petitions for clarity yet.

The petition against Mays says he was convicted of a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct while the petition against Pfeiffer says he also did not attend the May 20 special meeting about ARPA funding.

The election commission includes the Genesee County clerk/register of deeds, treasurer and chief probate judge. They will meet again soon to judge whether petitions against Mays and Pfeiffer are clear enough.