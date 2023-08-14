Recall language approved against Mays, suspension back in place

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two of the three sets of recall language against Flint City Council First Ward member Eric Mays have been approved.

The first recall petition involving Mays says he was convicted of disorderly conduct in Genesee County District Court on March 10. The other approved recall petition cites Mays' suspension from the Flint City Council on July 31.





A third recall petition against Mays, which points out he was found guilty of disorderly conduct during a City of Flint Council meeting on April 25, was withdrawn.

Recall proponents now must collect enough signatures from registered voters in Flint’s First Ward to force a recall election.

Also happening on Monday, a Genesee County judge reinstated Mays' month-long suspension from the council.

Mays was suspended on July 31 for his behavior during an earlier meeting. The suspension was scheduled to last until Sept. 1.

Genesee County Judge Chris Christensen imposed a temporary injunction against the suspension, allowing Mays back on the council. However, Christensen reversed that ruling on Monday, so Mays‘ suspension is back in effect.

Mays' legal team says the court interpreted the city charter wrong, arguing the rule restricts discipline to removal from a meeting without granting the council broader punishment authority.

Mays says he plans to appeal the judge's decision.