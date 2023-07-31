Recall petitions against two Caro Library members thrown out

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County Circuit Court Judge ruled recall petitions against two Caro Library board members are invalid.

A recall effort was launched against Caro Area District Library Vice president Stacy Crutchfield and secretary Jordyn Nordstrom last month, after parents raised questions about sex education books in the children and teen sections. The parents said that the imagery in the book is "inappropriate."





The petition said the two board members failed to move the books to the adult section.

Crutchfield and Nordstrom appealed the recall shortly after.

The judge said the petition language was unclear.